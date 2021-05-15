Waldameer kicks off opening weekend

It’s that time of year again as today kicked off Waldameer’s opening weekend.

The park opened at noon today and crowds of people enjoyed the beautiful weather along with the rides and attractions.

For this weekend the park is operating at 50% capacity, but will move to 75% next weekend. In the first week of June the park will be open at 100% capacity.

We spoke with guests at the park today about their favorite part of opening day.

“Yeah it feels great. It feels like we are back to normal you know and ready for a great summer and having fun,” said Gio Pagno, Season Ticket Holder at Waldameer.

Parker Antll, another guest at Waldameer said that all of the rides at the park are his favorite because they are fun.

Water World is currently closed until Memorial Day Weekend.