A local summer attraction is hosting a hiring event to fill vacant positions for the upcoming 2022 season.

Waldameer is looking for qualified individuals that will provide excellent customer service to park visitors.

The amusement park is looking to fill all positions ranging from ride operators to lifeguards to retail as well as catering.

The president of Waldameer shared what they are looking for in qualified candidates that arrive at the hiring event.

“We are looking for someone who does well in school of course, but also maybe they do extra-curricular activities like sports or academic even extra, but they also can communicate or be outgoing because that’s our business to try to create fun,” said Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer Park.

The hiring event will continue every day until opening day of the season for Waldameer.