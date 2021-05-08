Waldameer Park and Water World holds job fair seeking to fill 200 positions this summer

Looking for a fun job this summer?

From lifeguards to ride operators, Waldameer Park and Water World is looking to fill 200 positions this year.

Today Waldameer held its second job fair. Waldameer is hiring for both full time and part time positions.

These positions include lifeguards, ride operators, positions for their food service, game attendants, and janitorial team.

“We currently have hired about 300 seasonal workers for the summer, but we need about 500. So we are looking to add some staff,” said Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer and Water World.

The president of Waldameer said that they have already hired some great candidates,