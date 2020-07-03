Waldameer Park and Water World set to open later today

It’s the Fourth of July weekend and Waldameer Park is usually open for months ahead of this holiday weekend. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, everything has been different this year.

Waldameer is set to open at 11:00 a.m., but there are some things that you need to keep in mind because of COVID-19.

All guests except for children under two or those with a medical condition are required to wear a mask to enter Waldameer Park and Water World. You must wear your mask throughout your visit.

However, for those who decided to go to Water World attractions, masks may be removed. When you’re waiting for a ride, you must be six feet apart from others. The rides will have seats with caution tape to prevent people from sitting near each other.

However, due to the pandemic, not all attractions will be open. The list of attractions that will be closed include:

Pirate’s Cove

Frog Hopper

XScream Snack Shack

Carousel Sub Shop

Presque Isle Plunge

Lake Erie Dip

Other attractions may have irregular opening times and all attractions may close for a limited time for cleaning and sanitizing. There’s also a restricted capacity to ensure social distancing. you would have to purchase advance tickets online before entering the park.