Waldameer Park changing hours of operation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday is the last day for weekday hours at Waldameer Park this season. The reason? A shortage of available workers.

This is the pop-up image from their ticket link.

The park will continue to have weekend hours at least through Labor Day but the effort to keep the park open from Monday through Friday has proven too difficult.

 The only exception will be Labor Day weekend, when the park will be open on Monday, Sept. 6.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News