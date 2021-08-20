Waldameer Park changing hours of operation

Friday is the last day for weekday hours at Waldameer Park this season. The reason? A shortage of available workers.

This is the pop-up image from their ticket link.

The park will continue to have weekend hours at least through Labor Day but the effort to keep the park open from Monday through Friday has proven too difficult.

The only exception will be Labor Day weekend, when the park will be open on Monday, Sept. 6.

