Waldameer Park opening soon

Mark your calendar because Waldameer Park is opening soon.

Opening day is scheduled for Saturday, May 15th.

All attractions will be open for the 2021 season, however attractions may have irregular opening times based on staffing.

All of the rides are subject to close temporarily for cleaning and sanitizing. Social distancing and wearing masks will be in place as well.

Workers are currently wiping down all of the attractions before opening day.

President of Waldameer Steve Gorman says hiring has been an issue, and is encouraging people to apply.

“Hiring has been a challenge this year. It was last year as well, but this year I really thought people would want to come back to work and we’re behind in our hiring, so help us get that word out,” said Steve Gorman, president, Waldameer Park.

Waldameer Park will be holding a hiring event this Saturday, May 8th at Rainbow Gardens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.