Waldameer Park prepares for opening weekend

One of Erie’s biggest attractions is finishing up final preparations for opening day.

After last season, Waldameer’s general manager says he is ready to start fresh come Saturday.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Waldameer Park with more on the opening day preparations.

There is excitement in the air here. Mother nature is providing great weather for opening weekend.

Waldameer Park had a hard season last summer like most businesses because of COVID-19.

This summer, the general manager tells me they look forward to bringing a sense of normalcy back to the community.

The sounds of Waldameer Park are trickling through the air as opening weekend inches closer.

“We’ve been so ready to open the park again after going through covid shutdown and all the restrictions. It’s so exciting that we can open up the park and try to be normal again,” said Steve Gorman, GM, Waldameer Park & Water World.

Before anyone can enjoy the rides, preparations have to be done.

“We are in the process of rechecking all of our rides, putting them all back together from long winters nap, breaking them in. All the coasters have run, everything should be running, and our staffing looks much better,” said Gorman.

Abby Anaya is returning to work for her second year at Waldameer. She enjoys interacting with the guests.

“It’s really fun to see the kids that get to ride a roller coaster for the first time, we’re in kiddie land. It’s just a fun environment,” said Abby Anaya, ride supervisor.

As ride supervisor, Abby has been training ride operators for the past week.

“This week we have been doing a lot of cleaning, just getting the rides ready and good for people to see, we have also personally been training on some rides here and there,” said Anaya.

Due to COVID-19, some attractions had to be closed down last year like Pirates Cove, but this season all attractions are fully open.

COVID-19 regulations are still in place, and the park will be operating at 50 percent capacity.

“We pretty much learned last summer what we have to do to try and keep things clean and sanitized, so it’s pretty much old hat now where we wipe things down a lot more than we used to do,” said Gorman.

Steve says the Sea Dragon Ride will be out of commission because they are waiting for a part to fix it.

If you want to come out and enjoy the nice weather there is free admission to get into the park.