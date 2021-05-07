Waldameer Park to hold job fair Saturday

Waldameer Park’s opening day is just one week from tomorrow… But they are still in need of summer workers.

The park will be hosting a job fair Saturday in hopes of filling open spots.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Waldameer Park and Water World as they prepare for another season.

Waldameer’s opening day is right around the corner and they are having a job fair tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rainbow Gardens for anyone searching for a summer job.

A Summer Job is not only a great way to make some cash, but also make friendships that last a lifetime! Apply online… Posted by Waldameer & Water World on Thursday, May 6, 2021

The park currently has 300 employees, and it hopes to fill at least 200 more.

All positions, full and part-time, are open and they are hiring anyone 15 or older.

Some open positions include being a lifeguard for the water park, ride operator and food service jobs.

The President of Waldameer explains what sets Waldameer apart from other summer jobs.

“I think what’s different about working at Waldameer in the summer is that a lot of the jobs are outside and also you are mostly working with other people your age, a young age group, so it’s a fun environment,” said Steve Gorman, President, Waldameer Park and Water World.

Gorman says as a worker you even get some perks like ride passes.