Waldameer Park to open May 15th and seeking new employees

Mark your calendars because Waldameer Park is opening soon.

The opening day for the park is set for Saturday May 15th. All attractions will be open for the 2021 season.

The attractions may have irregular opening times or not based on staffing.

All of the other rides are subject to close temporarily for cleaning and sanitizing.

Social distancing and mask wearing will be required. There are workers that are currently wiping down all of the attractions at the park.

The President of Waldameer Park, Steve Gorman, said that hiring has been an issue. He encourages many to apply for the opening positions.

“Hiring has been a challenge. It was last year as well, but this year I really thought people would want to come back and we’re behind in our hiring so help us get that word out,” said Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer Park.

If interested in applying for a job position at Waldameer Park, click here.