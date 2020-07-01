Waldameer prepares to open for the season on July 3rd

This Friday the gates will open for the first time this year at Waldameer Amusement Park and Water World. Here is what you can anticipate for this season.

This year will be like never before as the park can only open at 50% which necessitates a policy change that has never happened in the parks 124 year history which is charging admission.

Along Penninsula Drive, crews at Waldameer are preparing to open their gates. The biggest change this year is charging admission to the park.

“Now you have to reserve your day and pay in advance. Season pass holders can come any day as usual. If you’re not a season pass holder, you need to buy a ticket for a specific day,” said Steve Groman, President of Waldameer and Water World.

There will be three options to pick from, a combination pass to both the water and amusement park, just the water park or just the amusement park. Sales will cap off at 50% for the overall park.

Guests and employees are required to wear a face mask as well as remaining socially distant. While visiting the water park, masks will not be required.

The question remains, how do you stay socially distant on a ride?

Select seats will have caution tape on them to prevent people from sitting near each other.

Waldameer added a new attraction for the 2020 season called the whirl-wind. We decided to go ahead and give it a spin.

The whirlwind is a family ride that seats four which is kind of like a miniature steel dragon.

Another new addition for the 2020 season is the six lane rally racer where you can race your friends down a water slide.

“We’re trying to make sure we can make it through the summer and hopefully have some revenue to start next summer,” said Gorman.

Waldameer is still looking to hire staff members for positions across the board. Gorman said they are down staff members in every department.