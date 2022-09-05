A local amusement park has reached the end of the summer season, but is making preparations to make next season even better.

Steve Gorman, the President of Waldameer, said that the amusement park has experienced a good and busy summer season this year.

Gorman said that the park received more visitors this year where people were more open to having fun and more relaxed after the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Gorman, the park was also fully staffed this season so they were able to cater to more visitors.

The president is excited about the 2023 season and let us in on what can be expected.

“A new water attraction for next summer that we’ll start on this fall and it’s going to be fantastic. It’s going to be the best attraction in the waterpark, the most exciting and thrilling one in the waterpark,” said Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer Park and Water World.

Gorman said that if the park did not have visitors coming they would not be able to invest in the future of the park and bring in more attractions for the guests to enjoy.