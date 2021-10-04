Waldameer Pumpkin Walk returns this weekend

Halloween fans can get their first glimpse of the spooky season this Friday and Saturday night, Oct. 8th and 9th.

The 2021 Pumpkin Walk will be back at Waldameer Park with activities for the whole family. The event will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. both nights.

Hundred of jack-o’-lanterns will be on display for people to enjoy, and kids can enjoy various forms of entertainment and educational presentations.

Organizers of the event ask guests to bring a flashlight and plan for a chilly October night for the walk, in case it rains. Most of the walk is handicap accessible, but pets are not allowed unless they are service animals.

Admission is $3 for anyone three-years-old or older. The Merry-Go-Round will be open for an additional charge of $2.50. The parking lot will be well-lit with 1,200 spaces, including handicapped parking.

