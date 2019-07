A ride in India similar to Chaos at Waldameer malfunctioned which resulted in a couple’s death.

Chaos had malfunctioned a couple of weeks ago but luckily no one was injured. Steve Gorman is the President of Waldameer. He said the ride in India had a totally different manufacturer. Gorman added that the standard for rides in India is much different than here in the United States.

Waldameer is required by the State to inspect their rides every single day.