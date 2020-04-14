Waldameer still in question about ongoing construction for 2020

Many of us are wondering how much longer will the COVID-19 restriction last.

That’s true at Waldameer park where preparations for a new season have been abruptly stopped.

For over 100 years Waldameer has been a place to go and have fun. Each season opening includes at least one new attraction.

However, for the first time in history, the owners say they are unsure of when the park will re-open due to the pandemic.

“We’ve never had anything like this at all,” said Paul Nelson, Owner of Waldameer.

The 2020 Waldameer season was shaping to be a splash of time with the unveiling of six new water slides, a new family ride by the name of “Whirlwind” and a gourmet popcorn stand.

The commonwealth however shutdown all non-life sustaining businesses which has left the park at a stand-still.

Park owner Paul Nelson said lost of revenue will ultimately cost the park millions.

“It will cost us, myself personally 40% of five million bucks. Two million is what it will cost me,” said Nelson.

Within the park gates, all three new projects must still be completed. The new coaster still needs fencing around it and blacktop, and the water slides need to be lifted.

Looking at this field of water slide pieces you might think it is going to take months before Waldameer can finish construction. We’re told it’s only going to take about three weeks to complete.

Along with the construction, Park President Steve Gorman says he still needs to hire their 600 plus staff to operate the park.

“It’s very frustrating for us and any other business owner shutdown for construction. The uncertainty is the biggest problem. You just don’t know what tomorrow brings, how many more weeks we have to wait before we can continue on with our life and business,” said Steve Gorman, Waldameer Park President.

On average the park is open for about 100 days out of the year leaving them with a small margin of time to open for operation.

Nelson believes the shutdown will have a major impact on Erie’s summer attractions.

“You’re going to see a lot of family business go bankrupt here in our town. We have quite a few restaurants and stores that are empty already,” said Nelson.

Nelson said he’s already canceled advertising for the month of May. Both guys are saying they hope the park can open this summer.