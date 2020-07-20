Waldameer still looking to hire this season

One of Erie’s biggest attractions is still looking to hire.

Waldameer is now looking to bring on dozens more employees to the team this summer to open up more attractions in a safe manner.

According tot he park, they have hired more employees since opening, but they are still functioning at about 80% for all of their attractions.

One difficulty that the park is facing is hiring life guards due to the fact that certification classes were canceled due to the pandemic.

Another reason that the park is looking to bring on extra staff now is due to the fact that they are expecting to lose staff earlier than usual.

“What I am learning is local colleges are going back to school early this year. So come around August, we will actually lose more employees. So our end of the season will actually be difficult to staff as well,” said Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer Park and Water World.