Waldameer Park is preparing to shut down for the season, but not before announcing plans for a brand new water slide set to open next summer.

Here is more on the new attraction headed to Waldameer in 2023.

Waldameer shared online their design plans for a new water slide that they said will be bigger and better than any other water slide in Water World.

Waldameer is blasting into next summer with it’s latest expansion of the park.

The design of the slide is called “Rocket-Blast” and will feature four-person rafts that will zoom down the roughly 850-foot long track.

“So more than any other slide we have today. Today two max in a slide. So four people in a line and we’re going to start 60-feet above the ground. Much higher than our current slides, and when you ride the ride, it’s twice if not almost three times as long as any slide we have today. So it’s going to be much different than any slide that we have today,” said Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer Park.

Gorman said that guests will get on the ride near the Bermuda Triangle, and the start of the slide will be on a platform above the Bermuda.

The ride will end near the wave-slide grill and the new hot tub.

This slide will also feature unique high-pressure water launch systems, as well as wall-hugging saucer turns.

The president of Waldameer told us that this is the only attraction like it in Pennsylvania and that it’s suitable for all ages.

“We have to keep investing to make it fresh, keep it fresh, and add new things so that we still encourage people to come here and that they want to come here. If you are 42 inches tall, I understand that every age wants to ride this ride all the way to grandparents. So it’s going to be a fun ride and a great new investment to Waldameer,” said Gorman.

The slide does not have an official name at this time. Meanwhile Waldameer will be open this weekend for its final days of the season.