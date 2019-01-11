Waldameer Water Park and Water World to introduce newer and bigger attractions Video

Waldameer Amusement Park is bringing big thrills to their park this year with a new ride called, 'Chaos'.

Chaos will cost the park more than $1 million. The pendulum-shaped ride will swing and spin 16 riders, eventually upside down, 60 feet in the air.

Officials say the ride will be located next to the train station.

Another much-anticipated attraction is the waterpark's new hot tub. With the rapid growth of the park, they wanted to expand the tube. It will now hold 130 people.

This is all part of the park's 10 year plan.

Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer Park and Water World, says, "we're on a path that we'll try to put an amusement ride in every other year and, in these off years, we'll put something in the waterpark."

The grand opening for Chaos is expected to be held in April. The park will officially open for the season the first week of May.