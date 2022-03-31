A walk was held around Perry Square on Thursday, March 31 to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility.

The day is dedicated to recognize the resilience and accomplishments of the transgender community.

TransFamily of NWPA organized the walk and welcomed anyone in the community to join.

According to the President of TransFamily, the day is also meant to bring awareness to the obstacles that the community goes up against.

“It’s raising awareness for trans issues and fighting for our rights. It’s saying that we’re still here, we are human and we deserve our rights,” said Raven Camnarata, President of TransFamily of NWPA.

