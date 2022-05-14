One local organization and the Erie community came together Saturday morning to raise money and awareness for a special cause.

The annual Walk MS kicked off at Presque Isle to garner support for individuals suffering with Multiple Sclerosis in the Erie community and raised money to potentially find the cause and cure for MS.

The event is also put in place to help residents receive the necessary home modifications needed and navigate their health insurance.

Organizers of Walk MS shared what it means to hold this event in Erie and help the community.

“We have such a large amount of people living with MS in the Erie area. I also live with MS so this event to me is the best event of the year,” said Kelly Jacobs, Senior Development Specialist at Walk MS.

