‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ this Saturday

Mayor Joe Schember, among others, are hoping you can join them in this weekend’s “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

In Thursday’s news conference, the mayor shared a personal story of his mother who passed away from the disease. He says people should be more aware of what this disease can do to a person and its effects on loved ones.

There were others in the press conference who shared similar stories of their loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s.

“Just watching her completely disintegrate, die everyday bit by bit for years, is devastating and it’s important that we raise awareness and money to make a breakthrough possible so less of us have to endure this and our children too,” said Lauren Richards, Team Captain, Ellis Angels.

The two-mile Alzheimer’s Walk is happening Saturday, October 23 at 9 a.m. in Perry Square or you can also Walk From Home in your neighborhood.

We’re told the proceeds will go to families impacted by the disease.

