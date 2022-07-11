We have an update to a story that was first brought to you by us last week.

The owners of the former Aviation Club gave a tour of what’s left inside the building before it gets burned down.

Here’s more on the tour.

As we walked inside the building, we noticed holes in the ceiling and a sight we couldn’t believe was once a popular place. The Erie Management Group hopes to make it a booming restaurant once again in Millcreek.

The Erie Management Group took us on a tour of the former Aviation building, and most recently Alto Cucina.

The inside of the building was unrecognizable with wires hanging from the ceiling and debris scattered all over the floor.

“There are many holes in the roof. The roof has been leaking for quite some time. The internal beams are not structurally sound and we made a determination, although a very difficult one, that a demolition and a new construction was in our future,” said Laura Guncheon, VP, Project Manager Officer, Erie Management Group.

The decision to demolish gives local first responders a chance for training at the end of August.

The West Lake fire chief said that neighboring trees and properties will remain safe from the controlled burn.

“With the exposures to the property trees, there are some apartment buildings to the east. We’ll have some trucks on that side with the master streams making sure there’s no hot embers or the heat doesn’t go to that side of the property to keep everything cool,” said Fire Chief Dominic Quadri, West Lake Fire Department.

While the 92-year-old building may hold historical value for the community, it will once again hold neighborhood significance as it is turned into a 300 seat restaurant.

“What’s been important to this neighborhood in this community is that neighborhood feel of a restaurant. There’s a very large deck, it’s accessible and open to everyone, and we will replicate that in the future,” said Guncheon.

This is a rare chance for firefighters to train on a large commercial building.

“To get a building like this is super beneficial to everyone. It’s not your run of the mill residential type which we run into mostly. So it’s nice to be able to have a commercial building to practice,” said Quadri.

If all goes according to plan, the new restaurant will take about a year to build and should be open by the fall of 2023.