Wall at Commodore Perry Yacht Club eroding due to high water levels

High water is continuing to erode structures along the Erie Bayfront.

A wall at the Commodore Perry Yacht Club is rapidly deteriorating. Board members at the club say the wall was built almost 20-years-ago.

Over the years, the water has risen to the point that renovations need to be made and quickly.

“It’s just now getting to be where it’s almost at a point of being uncontrollable. Now, special provisions have to be made,” said Tim Ward, board member, Commodore Perry Yacht Club.

Ward says repairing the wall will be an expensive project. However, how much it will cost has not yet been determined.