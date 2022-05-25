A wall honoring Vietnam veterans arrived in Erie on Wednesday afternoon.

The community showed an outpouring of support to thank those veterans for their service.

Here’s more on what residents said about the wall and what it means to those personally impacted.

Erie was chosen to honor Vietnam veterans, and the community showed support in one way or another to thank all that have served.

The wall arrived in Erie this afternoon as it was escorted in by local law enforcement, the fire department, a sea of supporters and veterans on motorcycles.

“Oh yeah, it means a lot out here for support, to support the main cause,” said Frank Wentling, supporter.

Erie was selected as one of 29 cities in the country to be a part of the 2022 Wall That Heals Tour.

Local veterans gathered in Conneaut, Ohio to ride along with the wall on its journey to Erie, and came together to thank the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Them people on that wall will never have another kiss, another hug, another picnic. They’re the ones, if you look at the American flag on the pole, the last breath is what makes the flag fly,” said James Shreve, veteran.

Veterans that participated in the ride recall the roads being lined with hundreds of on-lookers as they made their way to the Zem Zem Shrine Club in Erie.

“The whole route had people lined on both sides of the road pretty much the whole way, so it was quite a deal,” said Rick Schoener, Veteran.

The wall is not only set in place for the community to come show their gratitude, but also for family members.

“My dad also was killed in Vietnam, so following that wall is very special to me in my heart,” said Tom Allessie, Veteran U.S. Navy.

“My father was a Vietnam veteran, wounded, silver star recipient, and then I have a cousin that’s on the wall,” said James Shreve, Supporter.

An opening ceremony will take place on May 27 at noon, and the wall will be ready for public viewing at midnight.