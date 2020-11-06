Wall of Love coming to Erie to help those in need

Providing basic necessities in a time of need is what members of the Walls of Love project are doing in Erie and all over the country.

Yoselin Person was live near the Erie City Mission to tell us about this heartfelt project.

The Walls of Love is a project that’s focused on providing necessities for those who are homeless.

“I wish I could have a magic wall or this place where people can just go and they could get what they need without people judging them. I kind of had an epiphany and was like ‘well why can’t I?’” said Holly Jackson, founder, Walls of Love.

Well, she did.

Holly Jackson, creator of Walls of Love, put her wish into action. Jackson says she has been in the shoes of those in need.

“I started Walls of Love a couple of years ago. I originally started with the project in volunteering because I was homeless and I was leaving a domestic violence situation,” said Jackson.

Asking for help and not being able to receive the help was devastating to Jackson. So she told herself she didn’t want anyone to feel judged for their situation of being homeless.

That’s why she put her words into action.

Jackson says her organization has helped over 110,000 people in the less than two years since the project launched. Now, she continues to provide aid for those in need.

And she’s doing it right here in Erie with the help of her cousin.

“There’s a need everywhere, so I’m hoping that we can continue doing it,” said Elise Von Hurler, member, Walls of Love.

Many in need from the east coast to the west coast will be able to receive warm winter gear and other necessities by simply picking it up from the Walls of Love.

Some who have been in a situation of need say community efforts like this are crucial to survival.

“Something as simple as a pair of dry socks could literally save somebody’s life, so it’s really neat for me to see this come together to at least do this. I’m full of gratitude, I’m going to cry,” said Melissa McNally, member, Walls of Love.

The Wall of Love is coming to Erie this Saturday, November 7th and will be on the corner of East 11th and French Streets. Those in need will have 48 hours to come up to the wall and grab what they need.