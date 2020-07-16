Walmart and Sam’s Club Businesses Across the Country Requiring Shoppers to Wear a Mask Beginning Next Week

Beginning next week, every Walmart and Sam’s Club across the country will require shoppers to wear a mask.

According to the company executives, nearly two thirds of their stores are located in areas where there is some form of government mask mandate, so Walmart is doing this to bring consistency across their stores.

In addition to posting clear signage at the front of its stores, Wal Mart will have workers at the entrances to remind people of the new rules.

“I mainly don’t agree with it, because there are people with health issues and you should not be mandated to wear something that is going to be a danger to you,” said Waterford resident Lisa Thompson.

“I do think everyone should be wearing one, because we can help get these numbers to decline,” said Erie resident Matthew Rogaoa.