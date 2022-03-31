(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced the temporary closure of the main boat launch at the Walnut Creek Marina in Fairview.

The launch will be closed April 11-April 28.

Closure will allow for dredging in the marina basin. Fishing still will be allowed from sections of the pier and shoreline not impacted by the dredging activity, a PFBC news release said.

During the boat launch closure, the remaining facilities at the site and the parking lots will remain open.

The small launch south of the marina basin also will remain open for canoes, kayaks and smaller boats. The news release notes that the small launch is too shallow for larger boats.

The office and restrooms will open on April 11 and will maintain business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Slipholders with a current contract can move their boats in for the season on or after May 15, the news release said.