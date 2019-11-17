Walnut Creek Rifle Club hosting “sight in days” for gun owners

Hunting season is underway and hunters had the chance to practice this morning.

This is the annual “Sight in Days” at Walnut Creek Rifle Club. People that attended had the opportunity to practice on a 50 or 100 yard target to prepare for buck season. Hunters first “sight in” their guns and make sure the guns are safe as well as ensure that the gun can shoot to the point of aim.

“We’re the only gun club in Erie that does it and the people that are dedicated deer hunters they’re looking for the meat they put in their freezer and so forth.” said Tom Zawistoski, treasurer of Walnut Creek Rifle Club.

The next sight in day will be held next weekend on November 23rd.