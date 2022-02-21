Walnut Creek sees impact of recent warm weather

The clean up continues along some parts of Walnut Creek after ice and high water followed the recent warm up this weekend.

We found a far different scene there on February 21st.

Monday’s quiet calm marked a return of the crowd to the foot of Walnut Creek, some being animals and some being human.

The scene is in stark contrast to what beach walkers experienced just a few days earlier when ice, debris, and high water painted a much more active scene.

“It’s different because there was that big ice flow coming down just a few days ago. So it’s interesting to see the changes down here,” said Julie Kresge, Beach Hiker.

“It’s a scene reminiscent of the old Erie joke you don’t like the conditions wait five minutes, but it’s not always funny if you get on the wrong end of those conditions,” said Randy Kresge, Beach Hiker.

Randy Kresge walks his dog on this beach just about every day. He is used to the rapidly changing conditions and the people who should pay more attention.

“I have seen people down on the ice dunes down at Trout Run. Not a good idea at all. Obviously stay away from anything flooding. Hopefully people use their common sense,” said Kresge.

It’s a beautiful day on the beaches of Walnut Creek, but as we learned just this weekend, it doesn’t always stay that way.