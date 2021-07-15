Want to win $1,000? Participate in the new LegendErie Scavenger Hunt

Residents will soon have the chance to win $1,000 by participating in the LegendErie Scavenger Hunt.

Those participating will be able to track clues rooted in Erie’s hidden history and advance through the 12 scavenger hunt locations.

The event is part of the 814 summer experience presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

The president of the event, Aaron Loncki, says this free event is a great way to bring back the downtown fun after a year of being indoors.

The contest begins today — July 15th — at 8:14 p.m. and ends at 8:14 a.m. on August 14th (814 Day). The winner of the $1,000 prize will be announced later in the day on 814 Day.

