Wanted: Erie man wanted by U.S. Marshals, Western PA Fugitive Task Force; up to $1,500 cash reward offered

The U.S. Marshals, Western PA Fugitive Task Force is offering a cash reward for information on the whereabouts of Jamie Szymczak.

Szymczak is wanted on an arrest warrant dated 11/05/2020 for bond revocation for charges of Aggravated Indecent Assault without Consent, Burglary, Harassment, and Public Drunkenness, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Szymczak is also wanted on an additional arrest warrant dated 11/24/2020 for failure to appear for the charge of Simple Assault.

A cash reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for information leading to the capture of Szymczak.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Szymczak is asked to call 814-464-9682 or 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip online at usmarshals.gov/tips/index.html

