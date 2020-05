Vandals strike at a war memorial in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Red paint was splashed all over the front and back of the memorial with a message reading “June 19th, 1986 glory to the day of heroism.”

It’s unclear at this time why this vandalism took place or what the meaning of the message is.

Police are reviewing available video footage from the area.

Police say that arrangements to have the memorial cleaned are also being made.