Warm and wet weather returns Friday

Erie, PA (WJET) – After a brief round of some light snow or light mix Thursday night, milder temperatures return through Friday. Any snow accumulation from Thursday night will melt on Friday. Quite a few clouds remain through Friday, with rain showers developing late. Highs will surge well into the 40s to near 50.

Planning Forecast.

And for Christmas Eve, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, along with some rain showers while Santa leaves all the gifts under the tree.

Christmas Eve Forecast.

As for Christmas Day, if you’re looking for that ‘White Christmas’ the best chance will be over far northern New York and northern New England, and over the western Great Lakes. Locally, temperatures will be in the low 50s, along with periods of rain, which makes our chance of a white Christmas is pretty much zero. Maybe next year!

Christmas Day Outlook.

