Erie, PA (WJET) – After turning out sunny on Friday, clouds will increase over the weekend as do the temperatures!

What To Expect.

Warmer air invades Saturday and Sunday. Wind speeds will increase through Saturday, with strong gusts possible by Sunday. Gusts up to 40 mph, perhaps even stronger near the lake on Sunday, which is close to advisory level criteria. Be sure to check back through the weekend for any updates.

Weekend Forecast.

Saturday will be mainly dry, as clouds increase, but a few showers are likely by Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will surge well into the 50s on Saturday, and then well into the 60s on Sunday. It will turn cooler by Monday, with rain and wet snow, as temperatures drop through Monday.

Erie 5 Day Temperature Forecast.

