Warm temperatures allowing golfers to hit area courses

The warm temperatures and sunshine proving to be par for the course today.

Dozens of golfers breaking out the clubs and shooting a round of 18 holes. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper issued a stay at home order earlier this week. One golfer we spoke with saying that he’s keeping social distancing in mind while working on his golf game.

“Being outside is helpful, six feet away, social distancing. I figure going out on the golf course, playing a couple holes, there’s no harm in that.” said Richard Gibson.

