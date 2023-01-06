Less snow means less business for local ski resorts. Peek’n Peak in Clymer, New York had to close for a while so they could make artificial snow.

There were quite a few skiers on the slopes at Peek’n Peak Friday afternoon, but nowhere near how many they would like for a day in January.

The resort’s groomers were busy creating artificial snow so they could open, but had to close for a couple days.

“It hurts, I mean it’s a hard pill to swallow to have to close in January. We felt it was necessary, it wasn’t safe to ski conditions, but we were able to rectify that and now we can provide our guests with a good skiing surface and safe conditions,” said Tom Dekoning, Director of Mountain Operations, Peek’n Peak Resort.

He told us he is expecting a good weekend.

“We were able to put things back together and still have a number of trails open, we will also get some snow making weather this weekend so we can fire up the snow maker and continue to improve what we already have and expand to the trails that we have not gotten to yet,” Dekoning continued.

He said that compared to last January, they didn’t have a warmup last year.

“Once it got cold, we were able to go full bore, so it’s unfortunate that we had to take a step back and deal with this warm weather, but there is cold weather coming and be able to have a good season for the rest of the year,” Dekoning said.

Even if the weather on the slopes is less than ideal for skiers, some people still love coming here with their families.

“We come out here once a year with the family, we always pick around this weekend. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s not as good, but we will make the best of it,” said Ken Gretchko, Marblehead, OH resident.

Gretchko also described the weather Friday as “poor.”

Dekoning said the temperature has to be at least 28 degrees, wet bulb conditions, which is a combination of temperature and humidity.