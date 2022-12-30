While some in Buffalo are dealing with the aftermath of that snowstorm, others in upstate are actually wishing they had a little more snow.

Residents in upstate New York continue to dig out and deal with the aftermath of last week’s storm, but in Clymer, New York at the Peek’n Peak Ski Resort, visitors are asking for a little more.

Temperatures were in the high 50s and melting snow across the region. Managers from the peak said extreme cold temperatures last week allowed them to spread a good base of snow, adding that 14 trails are still covered in snow.

Those out on the slopes of the peak said they were surprised by the weather.

“We were up in Buffalo last night and the snow is over my head and down here there’s nothing. It’s all green grass out here. It’s crazy,” said Brayden Bugaj, visiting Peak’n Peek.

Those skiing and snowboarding at Peak’n Peak were surprised by the conditions. However, Bugaj and others aren’t complaining.

“I kind of like it a lot. We have good snow on the slopes, but otherwise, it’s nice to be able to get around. It’s a lot safer for everybody. It’s nice and warm, you’re not freezing, you can ski a lot longer and the crowds are down today. It’s nice out here — perfect day to ski,” said fellow visitor Dale Olson.

“That very cold snap that we went through we were able to make an awful lot of snow, we’ve got 14 trails open now. We will have to wait a little while to finish up but, it looks like late next week we’ll be able to start making snow again,” said Tom Dekoning, director of mountain operations.

Olson also said he appreciates the effort and added why he travels two hours from Cleveland to the peak.

“Now, we have wet granular snow but it’s still a really fast snow, and they’ve done a great job of putting a lot of snow on the slopes. That’s a real plus here, and that’s one of the reasons we keep coming back here,” Olson concluded.