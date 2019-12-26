Warmer temperatures encouraging residents to get some fresh air and enjoy

Warm temperatures throughout the area made it a great day to step outside and enjoy the fresh air.

Residents from around the area made their way out to Presque Isle to take advantage of the weather. Some reflecting on the drastic change compared to 2017, when the area saw record-breaking snowfalls.

“A day like today with the beautiful weather is quite a treat because we were buried in snow two years when we were here for Christmas, so I spend a good portion of the holiday in snow.” said Darin Chumbley.

Most of the area reached temperatures in the mid to high 50s today.