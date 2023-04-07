The seven-day forecast includes warmer temperatures and sunny skies — but it also comes with a warning.

Conditions are right for brush fires and residents are asked to be more careful. According to an advisory from the state, March, April and May are some of the most dangerous months for wildfires.

Next week, April 9-15, the Erie region is expecting dry weather and highs around 70. So far in 2023, there have been 20 brush fires in northwestern Pennsylvania with debris fires being the biggest problem.

“People leave them unattended because they think the ground is soft and muddy still underneath, but the tops are dry and the fires get out of control quickly. Even with just a little bit of a breeze, it’ll spread,” said Forest Fire Warden Don Erbin, Jr., Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

The DCNR reports 99% of wildfires in Pennsylvania are caused by people.