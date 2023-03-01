The warmer weather this winter season is saving local municipalities some big bucks. The City of Erie, for example, has saved hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars this winter.

Mayor Joe Schember Tuesday night on JET 24 Action News commented on how the excess money is helping to put a dent in the city’s $1.2 million budget deficit for the fiscal year.

“I’ve got some really good news today. So far this winter, the city saved almost $500,000 — just under that — in expenses for clearing the streets, plowing and salting. We had to buy so little salt, and that sort of thing. I’m hoping that holds and that will certainly help us get through the end of the year, as well, without any kind of increase,” said Mayor Joe Schember (D), City of Erie.

Mayor Schember also commented on the recent resignation of the city’s newly-hired city planner. He said he hopes to have a replacement in place as soon as possible so no projects are delayed.