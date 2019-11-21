Warming shelter opens downtown at First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant

As temperatures continue to drop, the need for a warm place to stay rises.

Our Neighbors’ Place seasonal shelter opening its doors for the winter season. The shelter provides a warm, safe place to sleep for those who have nowhere else to go. Guests at the shelter are also served dinner and breakfast as well.

“We welcome anybody, no matter how they present, as long as they can live reasonably well within the community here.” said Pat Tracy of Our Neighbors’ Place.

The shelter is open from 7:30pm-7:00am from now until March 25th