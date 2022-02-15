Warming temperatures raise concern for ice fishermen

Warmer temperatures are around the corner, which poses safety concerns for those who are ice fishing on Presque Isle Bay.

Here is more on safety tips for the winter activity as the temperatures rise.

The phrase “no ice is safe ice” is key to fishermen staying safe on Presque Isle Bay while ice fishing as warmer temperatures are on the way.

Fishermen near and far gather at Presque Isle Bay for ice fishing every year.

The low temperatures have been ideal for the winter activity, but that will be changing soon with warmer temperatures.

“You always want to plan accordingly. You know buddy system. Tell people where you’re going, how long you’re going to be out there for, wear a life jacket because that greatly increases your survivability on the ice,” said Kyle Cummins, Machinery Technician, Second Class at USCG Station Erie.

Those visiting the Bayfront for ice fishing are already implementing safety precautions into their fishing routine and plan to continue doing so once the warmer temperatures arrive.

“I bring ice packs with me. I wear a float suit so if I go in I’ll be fine, but right now with the way it is how thick it is you’re pretty much safe right now,” said Paul Aho, Ice Fisherman.

Fishermen that we talked to are giving advice for anyone interested in ice fishing.

“You want to check the shore line. It’s going to be the worst because of all the run off and the structure of the rocks in the heat. It’s going to be bad, but as you go out you want to take your spudbar and just check for the ice,” said Cory Doytek, Ice Fisherman.

Safety tips on the ice while temperatures are rising include calling your local coast guard station or 911 if you are able to, spread out your body weight to prevent falling through thin ice, and remain calm.