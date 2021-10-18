Warner Theatre enters final phase of construction with marquee installation

The Warner Theatre is in it’s final phase of construction as crews install the sign to the theatre.

Here is how members of the community are reacting.

It’s been more than a year of construction at the historic Warner Theatre. On October 18th however, the theatre was a step closer to reopening as crews worked to put up the marquee with the use of cranes.

People are excited about the Warner Theatre finally having a sign once again.

However, for the flower shop that sits right next to the theatre, the owner said that she is happy for the Warner Theatre but also grateful that the construction will soon come to an end.

“We are the type of business that people pull up and want to buy flowers. So yeah they have got it all blocked off. So yes it has hurt us so we ask our customers to call and we will deliver for them,” said Laura Eaton, Owner of Floral Gallary.

The construction crews continued putting the sign together on Monday evening as people passed by to watch.

“I’m really happy to see the piece going up. I’m really happy and I hope it draws in a lot of attention. I know I’m happy to see it every time I walk past it and I’m sure I’ll be even happier once it is lit up,” said Nate Wion, Erie Resident.

“It’s a landmark and always should be honored as such,” said James Ruth, Erie Resident.

“I’m very happy to see the Warner Theatre undergoing the final phases of the restoration. It’s going to be a beautiful facility once it’s done,” said Glenn Kowalski, Erie Resident.

Once construction is complete people say that they hope there will be new shows at the theatre that they can attend.

“I think there is a lot of good opportunities and events being hosted after summer construction, but hopefully crossing our fingers,” said Lauren Arroyl, Student at Gannon University.

“It’s going to bring a lot of new people downtown and we are thrilled for it,” said Eaton.

The theatre has regained an exact refurbished version of the Marquee that was there when the Warner Theatre opened in 1930.

If all goes according to the schedule on the Warner Theatre’s website, the first performance is the Erie Philharmonic on December 4th, 2021.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists