Warner Theatre funding update

The last phase of the Warner Theatre restoration and renovation projection have been given a green light.

During a special board meeting today, the Erie Convention Center Authority voted to award bids for the project. Executive Director, Casey Wells, says the Authority will cover the $10 million still needed for the project.

Wells stated the money has been raised through donations, a $6 million dollar loan from First National Bank and a $1 million donation from Eriez Magnetic.

“We’re going to have a shovel in the ground and deliver a 21st-century performing art center that meets the needs of the community for many years to come, while preserving the historical integrity of the facility,” said Wells.

Tom Hagen has also contributed $1.5 million. Erie Insurance has resigned the naming rights for the arena, which has provided $500,000.