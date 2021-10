The Warner Theatre is entering its final phase of renovations as a new addition was put back up outside.

Crews were seen putting up the refurbished marquee of the Warner Theatre which drew a crowd on State Street.

Each part of the marquee was set in place by a crane.

This is just one of the many renovations taking place at the theatre.

