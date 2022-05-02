The Warner Theatre opened its doors to the community in January 2022. However, improvements continue.

Erie Events is expanding the facility to include a brand new rehearsal hall.

“We’ll be able to do a stand-alone performances of up to 400 people for jazz groups or comedians or rock shows, so that’s a size venue that Erie doesn’t really have that we’ll be able to utilize here,” said Ed Snyder, Assistant Director of Theatrical Facilities for Erie Events.

Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic, said they are excited about the opportunity to use the space to rehearse for concerts.

“It’s easily one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. With the new floor, the ceiling, it’s so big and it will fill the entire footprint of the Erie Phil and give us an incredible chance both to rehearse as well as offer new musical performance opportunities for chamber music, special events, we can’t wait to use it,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic.

A new walkway connecting the rehearsal hall to the theater will add a unique perspective to the venue.

“There’s a connector bridge between the balcony level of the auditorium and this new room. That will allow folks to go back and forth between the two spaces. It’s a very unique view of downtown and it’s going to be a cool space,” Snyder said.

“It really helps us enhance the concert experience. If you’re going to see the Erie Phil for a concert, it gives us the perfect place to do an after-concert event rather than having to go somewhere else. You can walk across the sky bridge and go right into this beautiful event space,” Weiser said.

According to Weiser, they are planning to schedule a dinner concert in the new facility. This construction could be completed by June 2022.