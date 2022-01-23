Warner Theatre reopens after two years of extensive renovation and expansion

A full house enjoyed the grand return of one of Erie’s most celebrated staples.

After years of set backs and delays, the Warner Theatre opened on January 23rd.

We had a chance to check out the newly renovated theatre.

The Erie Philharmonic returned home on Sunday to a newly renovated theatre.

There has been over 30 years of talk about the project, but they are finally back on stage, and nearly 1,900 people were there to enjoy.

“I think we’re easily one of the only cities in the nation that has a 1930’s movie palace with a state of the art performance venue in the back half of it,” said Steve Weisner, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic.

When people walk into the theatre they are transported back to the 1930’s.

“And you look on stage and you are seeing an incredibly high tech stage and orchestra. It truly is the best of both worlds. Erie could not be more fortunate to have this here,” said Weisner.

Casey Wells from Erie Events said that they are making history as the theatre has been closed for two years while undergoing extensive renovation and expansion.

Wells said that the improvements make the orchestra sound like they have never before.

“And I am sure that the audiences are certainly going to enjoy that improvement as are the musicians themselves. It’s quite dramatic of the investment that we have put back stage to increase programing, but also improve all of the qualities of the performances in our historic theatre,” said Casey Wells, Executive Director for Erie Events.