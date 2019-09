Warner Theatre in downtown Erie is scheduled to close for renovations for almost 18 months.

According to the Erie Times News, the Erie County Convention Center Authority awarded $11.1 million in contracts for improvements to UPMC Park and Warner Theatre.

The theatre is scheduled to be closed for construction from April 2020 to September 2021.

These renovations are expected to save the theatre $3 to $4 million.

