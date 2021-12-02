Warner Theatre to host ‘An Intimate Evening Of Songs and Stories With Graham Nash’ in April 2022

This image released by Graham Nash shows a self-portrait at The Plaza Hotel in New York in 1974. The Nash in the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young started taking photos long before he started making music and taunts fate every day to show him something interesting to capture. His collection of photos in the book “A Life in Focus: The Photography of Graham Nash,” captures fellow artists like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Mama Cass Elliott, Twiggy and, of course, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. (Graham Nash via AP)

Legendary artist Graham Nash will hold a concert in Erie next year.

“An Intimate Evening Of Songs and Stories With Graham Nash” will be held at the Warner Theatre Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee – with Crosby, Stills, and Nash and with the Hollies. He was also inducted twice into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and with CSN, and he is a GRAMMY Award winner.

VIP Packages are available, including a Front Row VIP package, Soundcheck Package, Premium Package and Guacamole Fund tickets. Nash has partnered with the Guacamole Fund for decades, and 100% of lift on Guacamole Fund tickets is paid to organizations that work in the areas of the environment and wildlife, social change, peace with justice, energy and a non nuclear future. All tickets are for “will call only” and will be available exclusively for pick up at the venue on the evening of the show with valid ID.

Tickets went on sale in November 2021. Tickets can be purchased at the Erie Insurance Arena box office, by calling (814) 452-4857 or online here.

