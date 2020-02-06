Warner Theatre to move certain shows to the Erie Insurance Arena during renovations

In Erie theater circles, “the show must go on” meaning this show must go on the road.

Shows that would normally take place at the Warner Theatre will soon move across the street to the Erie Insurance Arena.

Erie Events has introduced “The theatre in the Erie Insurance Arena” series which will be the spot for entertainment during an expected eighteen month renovation.

When looking into the Erie Insurance Arena many are used to seeing sporting events such as hockey and basketball. However, there will soon be a curtain added to the mix.

Its very open and broad. Its a bigger space essentially, so it kind of gives them a chance to do a one year cool event that they must not be able to do at the Warner Theatre. Brandon Boyd, Erie Events

Renovations at the Warner Theatre are scheduled to begin in the next few months. The layout that is planned for this event will offer about 2400 seats.

There will also be a 150 ft draping system to frame the stage and make sure it is the same intimate feeling that one can have at the Warner.

According to Steve Weiser, the Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic, this project will be all about embracing the change when doing an entire season in a hockey arena.

The Erie Philharmonic explains that those who have previously purchased season tickets will be able to keep their seats come the 2022 season as long as they purchase a season ticket in 2021 for shows in the arena.

With eyes set on the future, some are looking to end the past with a memory.

April 4th will be the final concert at the Warner and will be the grand send off along with a special event in May which will be the first introduction to the arena.

A grand re-opening for the Warner Theatre is planned for the fall of 2021.