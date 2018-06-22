Warner Theatre to see updates following $17 million from the Commonwealth Video

Expansion plans at the Warner Theatre are moving forward with the help of the state.

The Commonwealth will provide $2 million for design and construction management and another $15 million for the construction of the project. Erie Events will be in charge of the final stage of the renovations, such as increasing the depth of the stage, new lighting, and loading.

Executive Director for Erie Events, Casey Wells, says they will "essentially transform a historic 1931 movie house into a state-of-art, modern performing arts center".

Erie Events will hire the architect, engineer, and other project team members before creating a timeline for the construction.